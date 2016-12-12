Debug Politics NYC

If you are like many people I know, you are dismayed about the 2016 political cycle, not only the results and how they came about, but with the whole damn thing.

Some hackers have decided to do something about that and created the Debug Politics Hackathon.

The first Debug Politics Hackathon happened this weekend in the Bay Area.

The first NYC Debug Politics Hackathon will happen the weekend of Jan 13-15. You can RSVP to attend here.

Debug Politics Hackathon is also coming to LA and will happen the weekend of Feb 3-5. Details are here.

If you want a better political process for this country, and really any country, and you want to hack on that desire, then consider attending one of these events.