Brad, Amy, Joanne, and Fred have been inspired by Chris’s $150,000 match offer yesterday and Albert and Susan’s $15,000 match offer today. So we are joining together (the four of us) and joining the movement they started and doing a $20,000 match offer on ACLU donations today.

And in the interest of keeping this thing we’ve got going, we are committing to run a $20,000 match offer for ACLU donations every month of 2017 on the first of the month.

Our hope is that by raising almost $250,000 during 2017, we will help the ACLU continue the legal and moral fight against the Trump Administration’s effort to institutionalize and legalize hatred, racism, and bigotry.

To participate in this match offer, just send us a receipt of your ACLU donation today. You can do that by tweeting your ACLU donation receipt to any one of us:

Brad

Amy

Joanne

Fred

Update: We maxed out on our match after about an hour this morning. Patrick Collison picked it up and will match until he maxes out. You can tweet your receipts to him here. Thanks to everyone who participated. It felt good, really good, to do something like this.