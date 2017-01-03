A Side By Side Comparison

Yesterday I unboxed a new Google Home device and set it up next to our Amazon Echo in our family room.

I realize I have the Google Home set up backwards. I did it that way because of the power cords.

I’ve been trying the same questions and requests of both of them and will continue to do so over the coming weeks.

So far, I’m liking Google Home a bit better. It handles the basic search-like queries better.

And the jazz playlist I got from Google Home was better than the one I got from Echo.

I am going to dig into third party skills next. I like this suggestion from Chris:

@fredwilson make sure to get the bike share skill for Alexa – super useful when finding which station nearby has bikes in the am — Chris Kurdziel (@ckurdziel) January 2, 2017

If you have any suggestions for my side by side test, please leave them in the comments. I am particularly interested in third party skills to try out for both devices.