Make America Hate Again

I’ve kept my mouth shut about President Trump since he was elected in early November.

I figured there were other things to focus on where I could have an impact and so I did that.

But friday’s executive orders are too much for me.

Trump is institutionalizing hatred, bigotry, and racism with these orders.

They have absolutely nothing to do with policy.

They were not even vetted by the relevant governmental organizations who will have to implement them.

Make no mistake about this. These orders are not policy. They are politics. They are the politics of hate.

And we must rise up as a country against them.

The ACLU has already succeeded in obtaining a stay of deportations of immigrants and refugees trapped in airports and I suspect and hope that they are just getting started.

So I’ve just become a member of the ACLU. I’ve never been tempted to join this organization before, but Trump pushed me there and I’m glad he did.

Every month, I will be donating a nice chunk of change to the ACLU so they can fight the institutionalized hatred, racism, and bigotry that this administration is foisting upon us.

I hope you will join me in taking this action. You can do so here.

And I’m done with keeping my mouth shut too.

Update: Brad, Amy, Joanne and I are doing at $20,000 ACLU match offer today and plan to do another one every month for all of 2017. You can read about the details of the match here.

Second Update: Our $20,000 ACLU match offer filled up in about an hour. So Patrick Collison picked it up and he’s doing a match offer now. You can tweet your ACLU receipt to Patrick here until he maxes out.