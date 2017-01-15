The Perfect Sunday Afternoon Entertainment

If you are in NYC this holiday weekend and looking for something to do, consider attending the Debug Politics Hackathon Showcase at 4pm this afternoon in the Flatiron District:

I will be judging along with a stellar crew (Diana Rhoten, Stephanie Hannon, Nancy Lublin, Chris Wiggins, and John Heilemann).

But as strong as this group of judges is, the stars of the show will be the hackers and their projects.

God knows we need to debug politics and if that is going to happen, I am certain it will come from hackers not the folks in DC and statehouses around the country.

So if you want to see all of this in action, come by Casper’s offices at 4pm this afternoon and see it live and in person.