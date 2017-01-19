What If The Narrative Is Wrong?
I always like to look for where conventional thinking might be wrong. I think you can find interesting investments that way.
I was exchanging emails with a colleague yesterday about Twitter’s decision to get out of the developer tools business and I asked her if it was possible that the conventional wisdom about Twitter (it is in decline and needs to be turned around) is wrong.
I shared these two Google Trends charts with her.
Facebook “interest” over the past two years:
Twitter “interest” over the past two years:
What if Twitter is not actually in decline but has seen the bottom and is growing again?
What if Facebook is in decline but nobody has realized it yet?
I am not saying either of those things is true. I am just asking the questions.
Disclosure: My wife and I are long Twitter and have never owned Facebook stock.