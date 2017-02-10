Fun Friday: How To Align A Business Model With A Market Position?

This was a fun twitter exchange yesterday:

@fredwilson agree, but how do they better monetize that influence and impact? — Scott M (@SouthofAmerica) February 9, 2017

I can’t help but think that competing with Facebook and Google in the online advertising market is an uphill battle for Twitter. They have done a great job at building a $2bn annual advertising business that pays the bills and generates positive cash flow. I know the people who have built this ad business and they are world class.

But given that Twitter’s strength is influence and impact, not page views and clicks, is there a business model that compliments the ad business that Twitter should be leaning into?

As always on fun fridays, the action will be in the comments. So let’s get this discussion going.