I found this thread on Hacker News quite informative.

If you are seeking to travel to the US, particularly given all the uncertainty now, you might want to check these resources out:

Stack Exchange Expatriates

Stack Exchange Travel

Visa Journey

Candle For Love

The Arrived Mobile App

Anyone who works in the tech sector knows and cares about people here in the US on visas and other immigration related paperwork. It’s a anxiety filled time for these people and I feel for them. They need our help and our support and our empathy.