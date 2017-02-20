Why Ethereum?

AVC regular William Mougayar gave this presentation at the European Ethereum Developers Conference, Edcon, in Paris a few days ago. In his talk, William argues that Ethereum, unlike Bitcoin, is developing into a rich environment with many different services coming together to provide developers a wide platform to build on top of.

I am increasingly viewing Bitcoin and Ethereum as complimentary, not competitive, and see both of them as important public blockchains that will grow in significance in the coming years. But regardless of that, William’s take on Ethereum is correct and there is a lot of developer momentum and enthusiasm around it.