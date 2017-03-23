AI For Legal Cases

Our portfolio Casetext was in the news yesterday for raising $12mm, but the more interesting thing about Casetext is their product, called CARA.

CARA is a research assistant for lawyers that offers a super simple proposition:

Securely upload a brief and discover useful case law

CARA uses Casetext’s wikipedia-like database of >10mm court cases and annotations and sophisticated natural language analysis and artificial intelligence to understand the brief and recommend related cases for a lawyer to analyze and possibly cite in their brief.

Lawyers seem to love CARA. According to Silicon Valley Business Journal:

Casetext’s customers include Quinn Emanuel, Fenwick & West, Ogletree Deakins, Greenberg Traurig and DLA Piper. “CARA is an invaluable, innovative research tool,” Quinn Emanuel partner David Eiseman said in a statement. “With CARA, we can upload a brief and within seconds receive additional case law suggestions and relevant information on how cases have been used in the past, all in a user-friendly interface.”

We think the legal business is ripe for AI-driven innovation. Much of legal research can and will be automated with tools like CARA.

If you are a lawyer and do a lot of legal research, check out CARA. Securely upload a brief here and check it out.