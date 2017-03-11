Audio Of The Week: Amanda Kludt and Eater

The Gotham Gal‘s first angel investment, back in 2007, was Curbed, a network of three lifestyle blogs; Curbed, Eater, and Racked, all of which have become “must reads” in their categories (respectively real estate, food/dining, and shopping/commerce). Of the three, the Gotham Gal has always had a sweet spot for Eater and in this podcast, she talks to Amanda Kludt who has been at Eater from the very early days and now is the managing editor of the entire site. It’s a great conversation about what is happening in online media, the food business, and more.