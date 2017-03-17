Fun Friday: March Madness

We are on spring break with our son Josh this week in Utah and we caught most of the games yesterday. I am not a huge college basketball fan, I prefer the pro game, but there is something about march madness that is so great, particularly these first two weekends where the games come fast and furious.

So I thought we could have some fun sharing our brackets, or our picks, or whatever.

Here’s mine, sorry about the chickenscratch handwriting. I failed penmanship every grade in school for very good reasons.

I’ve got Villanova, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Kentucky going to the final four and Kentucky taking the trophy.

How about you?

