Hyphenation
I have been hearing complaints/suggestions that I turn off hyphenation on AVC.
This twitter conversation is an example:
Anyone else notice something weird (archaic even) about the typography here?https://t.co/c6lHBIHaaR@fredwilson pic.twitter.com/BC1ZHZvBoX
— Mark Rogowsky (@maxrogo) March 23, 2017
I am curious to hear more from readers on this topic.
- do you notice the hyphenation?
- do you think it is off putting?
- would you encourage me to remove it?
To be honest, I can’t figure out how to find the CSS code in my WordPress setup to do this, but if I get a resounding “please turn it off” I will do the work to find the code and remove it.