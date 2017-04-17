Machine Learning For Beginners

So you are hearing a lot about machine learning these days.

You are hearing words like models, training, forks, splits, branches, leafs, recursion, test data, and overfitting, and you don’t know what any of them mean.

Well I have some help, courtesy of my colleague Jacqueline who shared this scrolling lesson in machine learning with her colleagues at USV (me included) this weekend.

This scrolling machine learning lesson was made by Stephanie and Tony. It is great work. Thanks!