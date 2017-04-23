What Facebook Can Tell Us About Us
Stephen Wolfram wrote an interesting post back in 2013. I just stumbled upon it today (via Twitter).
I like this chart a lot:
The blue line is men, the red line is women.
A few of these results surprised me.
I would have thought women are more interested in books than men. At least that is how it is in our family.
I would have thought interest in travel would increase significantly in late middle age.
I would have thought interest in music would tail off more steeply with age.
Fascinating stuff.