Blockstack – A New Internet

The founders of our portfolio company Blockstack are ambitious.
What they have built and are announcing today is effectively a new Internet, powered by the blockchain.
This is what the Blockstack team is after:
A new internet needs to have security and safety as a core of its DNA. Applications and services cannot be owned and controlled by remote third-parties. We can build a digital world of truly peer-to-peer internet utilities not maintained by corporations, but collectively, by the people. We can build a digital world that encodes property rights, where we can own our data, and where the people are powerful.