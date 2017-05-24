I Paid $22.38 For This

This is a virtual good, called a Rare Pepe. I blogged about it a few weeks ago.

Hawkeye tweeted this at me a couple days ago:

@aweissman @fredwilson Add to your art collection with PEPEBASQUIAT. Who knows, maybe someday a Japanese Billionaire will buy it. https://t.co/BgPokE3C8y pic.twitter.com/m9E0KPHwep — Hawkeye (@nathanhawkeye) May 22, 2017

And I liked it so I went into the Rare Pepe directory, found the card, and offered 1000 Pepe Cash for it.

1000 Pepe Cash goes for $22.38 right now in the cryptomarkets.

So I paid $22.38 for a virtual card that has no utility other than I can collect it (on my computer or phone), I can send it to someone else, I can sell it, and I can blog about it.

But the one thing I do know is that these are “rare”. There are only 391 issued right now. And that is verified on the blockchain.

Something to think about as it relates to digital media/digital art/digital music/etc which has been suffering from no scarcity value since the invention of the Internet.