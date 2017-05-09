Two of my favorite techniques in investing are dollar cost averaging (when buying and selling) and rebalancing.

The early stage venture capital business has dollar cost averaging built into its buying model. You build up a position over multiple rounds and years. That is a great thing. I also try to exit investments, particularly public stocks, via this technique. But when a company is sold in an M&A transaction, you generally have to sell everything at once.

In public stocks and other marketable assets, these techniques are particularly important. I believe you can spot a long term trend and ride it. But I do not believe you can spot a market bottom or top until it is in the rear view mirror. So that is why I like to average into and out of a position over time.

Rebalancing is even more important. If you have a position that has worked incredibly well and it starts to become a very large portion of your overall portfolio, it is wise to take some of that position off the table and reinvest it in other attractive assets. This gives you more diversification, which I believe is generally a good thing, and also de-risks your portfolio from a big selloff in the largest position.

The reason I mention this is that I have been rebalancing my crypto portfolio. I got into BTC early and have held a highly concentrated position in BTC for the past five years. As other crypto assets have developed enough liquidity and maturity that they become attractive holdings, I have been taking profits on my BTC portfolio and reinvesting, mostly in ETH for now. But I am also looking around at other crypto assets to start buying.

The macro thesis around crypto has been building for the last six years that I have been investing and following it. I think it is certainly time to have a diversified portfolio and start using best practices for investing in marketable assets in this sector.