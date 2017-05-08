Token Summit NYC May 25th

AVC regulars William Mougayar and Nick Tomaino are putting on an exciting event in NYC on May 25th called Token Summit.

I blogged about it a while back but I thought an update was in order because:

1) I am going to do the wrap-up session with William at 5pm. That should be fun.

2) The agenda has been published and it looks great.

3) AVC wine geek Arnold Waldstein and William are doing a talk on natural wines at an event for attendees the night before.

This is the closest thing to an AVC meetup that I know of since the 10th anniversary party back in 2013.

It should be a fun couple of days in NYC.