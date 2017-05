Our friends Balaji and Naval penned a really nice primer on crypto-tokens.

AVC readers have been hearing me talk about this new form of business model and fund raising mechanism for a while now and so it won’t be new to all of you. But even so, I think the way they lay it all out is really well done and I’ve sent it around to a bunch of people I know who are still trying to make sense of tokens.

If you want to give it a read, click here and check it out.