Using Your Data To Make Your Product Better

One of my favorite uses of AI is to use the data in your product to make your product better. I am talking about making a better UI using AI on your data.

Our portfolio company Quizlet did just that and wrote about it here.

They used the ~150mm study sets that their users have put into Quizlet over the last ~12 years to predict suggested definitions during the create study set mode.

Here is what it looks like.

I think this is super cool and a great way to make your product better.