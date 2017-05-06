Video Of The Week: Ethereum In 25 Minutes

Ethereum (ETH) has exploded in the first half of 2017, with its dollar exchange rate going from $8.29 to $93.65, resulting in a current market cap of $8.6bn.

We can (and do) argue all day long about whether these numbers are crazy or not.

But I always like to think that where there is smoke, there is fire.

So it might make sense to try to understand Ethereum a bit better.

And nobody is better to do that than Vitalik Buterin, the inventor/founder of Ethereum.

Here is his take from Ethereum DevCon2 last fall in Shanghai.