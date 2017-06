So you are Phil Jackson and you’ve got the eighth pick in yesterday’s NBA Draft.

You want a guard who can be a franchise player for the Knicks.

You can take Malik Monk, Dennis Smith Jr, or Frank Ntilikina.

Who do you pick?

I don’t know much about Frank Ntilikina. I sure hope he lives up to whatever Phil Jackson saw in him.

But I fell in love with Malik Monk’s game in the NCAA tournament. He’d have been my pick.