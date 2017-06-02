Fun Friday: More Cavs Warriors

Last week on fun friday we discussed the NBA Finals. I went out on a limb and predicted Cavs in seven. The comments were full of predictions, with a slight preference for the Warriors but not a landslide by any measure.

Last night the series kicked off with a drubbing as the Warriors won by 22 points and took every quarter and blew the game open in the third quarter.

It sure makes it clear how good this Warriors team is. My prediction of a Cavs victory looks worse today than yesterday for sure.

Does last night’s drubbing change anyone’s view of how this series will go?