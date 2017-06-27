Putting Harassment On The Table Vs Under The Table

A lot has been written in the last week about the way the tech sector treats sexual harassment and a lot of suggestions have been made.

I am particularly enthusiastic about what our fomer USV colleague Brittany Laughlin suggests, which is putting the entire issue on the table, talking about it regularly in the workplace, discussing specific situations as a group, and avoiding the urge to come to quick conclusions.

There is so much good sense in her blog post and I would urge you all to go read it.