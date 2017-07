Our former USV colleague Jonathan Libov finally took the covers off a side project he’s been working on since he was at USV.

It is called Coindexter and it’s “a collaborative library for long-term investors in decentralized, blockchain networks.”

You can contribute to Coindexter, like a wiki, or dive into research areasthat interest you. Feel free to ask a question if there’s something you’re looking to learn.

Check it out if you are into token/crypto investing.