Feature Friday: Make Your Own Moment

Twitter Moments initially launched as a consume only service. But at some point, I’m not sure exactly when, Moments was opened up and anyone can create one now.

I created my first Moment just now.

You go to your Twitter profile, click Moments, and then click “Create New Moments.”

Then you can curate the Tweets you have liked, you have sent, and from accounts you like, into a single stream.

I decided to curate some of the music tweets that have hit my timeline this week.

Here’s my first Moment (click here to see it on Twitter):

My Music Moment: 7/7/17