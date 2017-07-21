Funding Friday: Token Filings

Public market investors who like to buy into IPOs have Edgar, a database of SEC filings that they can browse through to learn important information on upcoming IPOs.

Investors in token offerings have not had the same thing. Until yesterday.

AVC regular William Mougayar has launched TokenFilings.com which is essentially Edgar for Tokens.

Yesterday we got Coindexter. Today we get TokenFilings.

The crypto community is building stuff that makes this sector more interesting every day.

Reminds me of what the Internet used to be before the big guys took over.