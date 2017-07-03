My Very Own Rare Pepe
I’ve written about Rare Pepe a bit here at AVC. I am fascinated by the combination of trading cards, internet memes, and crypto assets that Rare Pepe represents.
This morning I woke up to this news on Twitter:
it finally happened, @fredwilson has been honored with a certified rare pepe – Series 21, Card 14 @aweissman @myrarepepe pic.twitter.com/q5cvss13kf
— (╯°□°）╯ ︵ ┻━┻ (@wasthatawolf) July 2, 2017
Of course I went to my Rare Pepe Wallet and offered 400 Rare Pepes for it. I hope that trade clears and I become the owner of one of the 100 that will exist.
It is Series 21, Card 14 in case others want to collect this gem.