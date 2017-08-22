Go Back To School With Quizlet

If you or someone in your family is going back to school in the next few weeks, I strongly suggest putting the Quizlet mobile app on your/their phone as part of the back to school preparation process.

Quizlet (a USV portfolio company) has a bunch of new stuff for its existing and new users this back to school season:

Diagramming – an entirely new way to make and use study sets using visuals instead of or in addition to text Learn Mode – personalized, time based, adaptive study mode with reminders and notifications Quizlet Go – a new low priced subscription that provides ad free studying and customized themes

Quizlet is the largest user powered study tool in the world with over 185mm study sets created and available for learning pretty much anything.

You really don’t want to go back to school without it.