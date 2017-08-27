Pay Per View Poll
I stayed up until 1am ET last night to watch the Mayweather McGregor fight.
We used the Showtime Pay Per View app on AppleTV to watch the fight.
We paid $99 to watch the four fights, including the main event.
I heard that many were able to watch the fight for free using Twitter’s Periscope feature.
So I ran this Twitter poll this morning. If you haven’t voted, you can here.
If you watched the fight last night, how did you do it?
— Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) August 27, 2017
It seems like paying $99 to watch at home, as we did, was not the dominant way that folks watched the fight.
“Some Other Way” includes going to a bar to watch it, which may have been the most popular way of all.