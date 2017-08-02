There is a lot of excitement about Bitcoin Cash. It became a thing yesterday and is up almost 100% in the last 24 hours according to Coin Market Cap.

It reminds me of the way hot IPOs trade. Snap went public at $17/sh, traded up to north of $24/share on it’s first day, and is currently trading at just under $13/sh.

I am not comparing BTC Cash to Snap. I am just saying that time will tell whether BTC Cash, or frankly any ICO, is going to be valuable long term.

But one thing is for sure, hard forks create something from nothing and we will see more of them as a result.