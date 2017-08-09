Was This About Me?

I often get people asking if something I wrote was about them or their company.

I have a rule for myself.

I don’t write a post about a specific person or company without making it clear that the post is about that person or company.

There are times when I don’t want to name that person or company, but when something is about a someone or some company, I don’t hide that. I make it clear.

On the day I wrote the “Greed Isn’t Good” post, I got a lot of questions about who or what it was about.

I replied on Twitter:

As always a confluence of events and not just one thing — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) August 7, 2017

I do not send messages to people or companies via a post on my blog. If I want to tell someone something, I will do that privately.