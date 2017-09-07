A Nightmare

I don’t know why we call them Dreamers. Because they get to pursue the American Dream? Don’t we all?

These kids, or adults as many are now, were brought to America by their parents and have lived here for most of it.

That we would even think that they should not be here is abhorrent to me.

We can talk about their parents, who came to the US illegally, but we should not be talking about their kids.

These people did nothing wrong, broke no laws.

As my partner Albert, an immigrant, wrote on his blog yesterday:

The blame for this situation though rests with Congress and past Presidents who have failed to make any meaningful progress on immigration reform. Right now, it is worth remembering now that the DREAM act has been around for 16 years. There have been multiple attempts to pass it with at varying times support in the House and Senate, but never the two at the same time, including a bipartisan filibuster that included 8 Democrats. The opposition by Democrats often arose because they wanted comprehensive immigration reform or nothing.

We have our elected officials to blame for not addressing this issue and fixing it a long time ago.

I for one expect them to fix it, to put the other immigration issues aside, which they never seem to be able to do, and address this one.

This is about our morality, our decency, our humanity.

Fix it.