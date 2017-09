Chris Burniske posted this Twitter poll a few days ago:

Given the tense #crypto market environment right now, are you expecting: — Chris Burniske (@cburniske) September 14, 2017

I voted for option one. I think the crypto markets will be under pressure for at least the remainder of the year. But I am a buyer so that may be wishful thinking on my part.

Where do you think crypto is headed for the remainder of this year?