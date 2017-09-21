Today is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

I’d like to wish a happy new year to all my Jewish friends and colleagues and readers.

I don’t personally identify as any particular religion.

I was brought up Catholic, married into and raised our children Jewish, and I appreciate both of these religions.

I also feel great connectivity to Buddhism and have many wonderful Muslim friends.

There are bits of all of these belief systems that I connect to and appreciate.

But mostly I am a fan of spirituality and belief systems.

Being human is a strange, wonderful, and, at times, unnerving experience.

Spirituality and belief systems help us with our humanity and make our time on earth a bit easier.

If we could have that without all of the other stuff religion brings, that would be a wonderful thing.

Today is a day for my Judaism. I will attend services with my family, hear the shofar, wish everyone Shanah Tovah, and celebrate with a big meal with friends and family.

Rosh Hashanah is my favorite Jewish holiday and I plan to enjoy it. Shanah Tovah.