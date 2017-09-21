Happy New Year
Today is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
I’d like to wish a happy new year to all my Jewish friends and colleagues and readers.
I don’t personally identify as any particular religion.
I was brought up Catholic, married into and raised our children Jewish, and I appreciate both of these religions.
I also feel great connectivity to Buddhism and have many wonderful Muslim friends.
There are bits of all of these belief systems that I connect to and appreciate.
But mostly I am a fan of spirituality and belief systems.
Being human is a strange, wonderful, and, at times, unnerving experience.
Spirituality and belief systems help us with our humanity and make our time on earth a bit easier.
If we could have that without all of the other stuff religion brings, that would be a wonderful thing.
Today is a day for my Judaism. I will attend services with my family, hear the shofar, wish everyone Shanah Tovah, and celebrate with a big meal with friends and family.
Rosh Hashanah is my favorite Jewish holiday and I plan to enjoy it. Shanah Tovah.