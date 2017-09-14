Kickstarter Japan

Yesterday was a big day for our portfolio company Kickstarter.

They launched in Japan, a market that has been dying for Kickstarter to come to for years.

Here’s a couple photos from the launch event in Tokyo yesterday:

Fortunate and grateful to launch Kickstarter in Japan today with exceptional people in Tokyo and NYC. A true honor. Otsukaresama desu! pic.twitter.com/upFLB5XG9f — Yancey Strickler (@ystrickler) September 13, 2017

I backed a couple Japanese projects today, and I suspect I will be backing a lot of them in the future.

MARUHI Cup & Saucer: A cup & saucer with a secret spot for a sweet surprise.



革新的な電子本「全巻一冊 北斗の拳」”Fist of the North Star” eBook



Japan represents the creativity, imagination, and innovation that Kickstarter is home to as well as any country in the world and I am so happy that they are now on Kickstarter.