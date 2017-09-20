Mexico City is an amazing place. The Gotham Gal and I were there around this time last year.

The people, the culture, the energy are all great in Mexico City. It feels like a place on the move where good things are happening.

So I was upset to hear about the devastating earthquake last night.

We have had so many natural disasters in the last month and I understand that we may all be fatigued from giving to all of these needy causes.

But I took some time this morning to give and thought I’d share with all of you where I sent some funds in case you want to do the same.

It feels good to send some funds to organizations on the ground that are actually helping people in a difficult time.