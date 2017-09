I have written a lot about September 11th on this blog over the years.

I started AVC a couple years post 9/11, while I was and NY was still very much in its wake.

Time has a way of making traumatic things fade away and that has happened to some degree.

But a smell, a scene, or a person can take me right back there to that awful day.

So today, like all September 11s, will be a day of remembrance for me.