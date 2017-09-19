Why Amazon Should Come To NYC

USA Today reported that NYC is working on a proposal to encourage Amazon to locate its second headquarters “HQ2” in NYC.

I can’t imagine a better place for HQ2 than NYC.

Here are ten reasons why Amazon should stop thinking about any other place and just pick NYC:

NYC is headquarters to many global companies. It has the transportation systems, building stock, and talent base that companies need and desire for their headquarters. It has 8.5mm people, enough to satisfy Amazon’s insatiable appetite for talent. It is home to the entrepreneurs, creators, innovators, and big ideas that Amazon is looking to surround itself with. It is home to the second largest tech sector in the US. NYC is committed to teaching computer science to all of the 1.1mm students in its school system by 2025 and is already 1/3 of the way there. NYC/NYS has embarked on massive infrastructure investment to upgrade its transportation hubs like LGA and Penn Station. There are something like fifteen direct flights from NYC to Seattle every weekday. NYC has the largest Amazon customer base of any city in the US (I am guessing on this one. But it has to be true). NYC will welcome Amazon with open arms unlike some of the other cities that Amazon is considering. NYC has the most diverse workforce in the US.

So if any AVC readers know how to get this post to the team at Amazon that is making this decision, please send it to them. I am certain NYC is the place for them. They will love it here.