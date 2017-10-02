Guns And Mental Health

Another mass shooting and the outcries that we must do something return.

I do think we need to do something and I am a fan of more gun safety regulation.

But we also need to enforce the laws that are on the books already.

I would imagine that the Las Vegas shooter used an illegal weapon last night.

Why can’t we enforce the laws that are already on the books?

And the people who commit these horrible crimes are mentally ill.

Anyone who could turn a gun on innocent people is clearly not right in their head.

So while we fight for more gun safety laws, a fight that is hard and where little ground has been gained in recent years, we should also fight for better healthcare for mental illness.