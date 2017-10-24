IPOs Are Back In Favor

I read this piece on Reuters claiming that the huge megafunds in venture and growth equity are “stalling IPOs.”

And while it makes sense at some level, the truth is the exact opposite.

Based on everything I am seeing, hearing, and reading, 2018 and 2019 will be bumper years for tech IPOs, assuming the markets behave.

Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has promised an IPO in 18-36 months. That says 2019 to me.

Hot companies like Stitch Fix are filing to go public this year.

We have a pipeline of strong mature (and increasingly profitable) companies in our portfolio that will head to the public markets in 2018 and 2019.

So when you read stuff on the Internet, don’t take it as correct.

The truth is often the exact opposite.