FemaleFounder.Org

My partner Rebecca posted this to her Twitter yesterday:

FemaleFounder.org is a group of women VC investors who are doing regular “office hours” to advise and mentor female founders.

As they say “A community of women helping women”

I know most of the women who are doing this and they are all great people, investors, and advisors.

If you are a woman getting started on your startup journey, check out FemaleFounder.org.

It’s a great initiative.

November 14, 2017entrepreneurship, VC & Technology

