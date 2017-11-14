My partner Rebecca posted this to her Twitter yesterday:

Excited to band together with a group of women that I’ve learned so much from to help women starting the next generation of breakout businesses. Female founders we’re so ready for you! Apply here: https://t.co/hQkMiylfDf https://t.co/u2zkL8qDoz — Rebecca Kaden (@rebeccak46) November 13, 2017

FemaleFounder.org is a group of women VC investors who are doing regular “office hours” to advise and mentor female founders.

As they say “A community of women helping women”

I know most of the women who are doing this and they are all great people, investors, and advisors.

If you are a woman getting started on your startup journey, check out FemaleFounder.org.

It’s a great initiative.