I write this post every year because I think this is a great program.

Fintech Innovation Lab NYC is a business accelerator program that works with the largest financial services companies here in NYC to support emerging fintech companies and the founders who start them to get their companies off the ground.

This year, the lab is making a big push into insurance with a special track for entrepreneurs/companies that service the insurance market.

Here is the blurb they sent me this week to announce the kick off of their next program which will take place in the first half of 2018:

We’re looking for entrepreneurs developing disruptive, pioneering enterprise technologies for the financial services and insurance sectors. As part of the 12-week program co-founded by Accenture and the Partnership Fund for New York City, fintech companies selected by senior executives of the world’s leading financial services firms will receive mentorship that accelerates product and business development.

The participating financial institutions and insurance providers include: AB, AIG, Alight Solutions, Ally, Amalgamated Bank, American Express, AQR Capital Management, Bank of America, Barclays, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Capital One, CIT Group, Citi, Credit Suisse, D.E. Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, Guardian Life Insurance, JPMorgan Chase & Co., KeyBank, Marsh & McLennan, Mastercard, MetLife, Morgan Stanley, New York Life Insurance, Pitney Bowes, Rabobank, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Synchrony Financial, TIAA, The Hartford, UBS, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, XL Catlin and Zurich Insurance.

We are holding an information session on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 5:30 – 6:30 PM for any companies interested in learning more about the program. For additional information on the Lab, please have the companies contact us at [email protected].