Meditation

I’ve been meditating every day for ten to fifteen minutes for the last couple weeks.

I am not using any technology, just old fashioned sitting and breathing.

My friend and former partner Jerry introduced me to a teacher who gave me the basics and I’ve been doing it every morning right after I wake up and before I write.

I like the addition to my morning routine. It’s very peaceful that time of the day and it’s a nice bridge between night and day.

I’m hoping for a bunch of benefits; lower stress, more presence in my personal interactions, lower blood pressure, and a healthier approach to life.

That’s a lot of asks from sitting and breathing for ten to fifteen minutes a day but I’m told it’s all there for me if I commit to the practice and keep it up.

I’m very much a creature of habit and so I’m pretty sure I can do that.

And it might improve my writing too. That would be a win for all of us.