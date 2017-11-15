Update On Stock Options/RSUs Issue
This means that the Senate has now made the tax reform bill a win for those who work in startups instead of a loss.
I’m thrilled and I want to thank all of you who called your elected officials and those in the Senate Finance Committee who clearly understand the importance of equity compensation to the startup model.