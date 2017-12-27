A Fun Way To Learn To Create Dapps In Solidity

One of the reasons I am rooting for the Ethereum community to address many of its current issues (scalability being the big one) is that there is a clear developer platform opportunity for Ethereum. The Ethereum programming language Solidity is relatively easy to learn and Ethereum was designed from the ground up as an application platform. Ethereum applications, called Dapps (for decentralized apps), are starting to launch pretty regularly.

If you want to learn how to create a Dapp in Solidity, you might try out this interactive coding game called Cryptozombies:

CryptoZombies is an interactive code school that teaches you to write smart contracts in Solidity through building your own crypto-collectables game.

Thanks to AVC community member William who showed this to me yesterday.

There is a lot of naysaying out there suggesting that public blockchains and crypto aren’t good for anything other than speculating on token prices.

That is dead wrong, but it is true that the immature state of the technology has made building useful things on top of this technology very hard.

What we need to look for are efforts to make public blockchains more reliable, faster, and easier to build on. Those projects are out there and the fruits of all of that labor will come in due course.

In the meantime, it might be a fun and productive use of your time to learn to build a Dapp in Solidity and have some fun at the same time.