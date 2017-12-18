Crypto Explorers

Crypto Explorers is a community that got it start here at AVC earlier this year with this post.

Crypto Explorers is a group of crypto enthusiasts that travel to Zug Switzerland (“crypto valley”) together and engage in discoveries and discussion.

Typical participants include folks running small crypto hedge funds, VC’s re-calibrating their business models, academics making sense of things, crypto holders figuring out their next moves, hackers/makers, and the generally curious and deep-thinker types around all this.

Their next trip is Jan 29-31 and you can apply to join it here.

They do roughly one per quarter so if you can’t make this one, there will be another one in the spring.

