Feature Friday: Quote Retweet
One of my favorite features on Twitter is the ability to retweet something with added context.
Like this:
This is a terrible idea https://t.co/5yHt65M8qY
— Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) December 22, 2017
I do this a lot:
“NYC Female Founders Office Hours” https://t.co/KrwxJV6m0H
— Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) December 7, 2017
There is a lot to be thankful for this year https://t.co/bPFSkGjPdX
— Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) November 23, 2017
“This was to prove they belong, that they really can play with anybody.” https://t.co/s1pg9Tn8dq
— Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) November 23, 2017
You get my point.
There are a lot things Twitter can do to make Twitter better but getting rid of the Quote Retweet is not one of them.