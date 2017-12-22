Feature Friday: Quote Retweet

One of my favorite features on Twitter is the ability to retweet something with added context.

Like this:

This is a terrible idea https://t.co/5yHt65M8qY — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) December 22, 2017

I do this a lot:

“NYC Female Founders Office Hours” https://t.co/KrwxJV6m0H — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) December 7, 2017

There is a lot to be thankful for this year https://t.co/bPFSkGjPdX — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) November 23, 2017

“This was to prove they belong, that they really can play with anybody.” https://t.co/s1pg9Tn8dq — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) November 23, 2017

You get my point.

There are a lot things Twitter can do to make Twitter better but getting rid of the Quote Retweet is not one of them.