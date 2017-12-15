Funding Friday: Save Gawker.com

I backed this project when it launched last week.

Here’s the pitch:

Gawker isn’t gone, it’s up for auction. The person who drove the site into bankruptcy wants to buy it.

We’re a group of former Gawker Media employees across editorial, tech, and business, and we want to put in our own bid to buy it back.

We believe the site can thrive in an entirely membership funded model.

The Gawker Foundation is a non-profit with a dual mission:

1.) Preserve the Gawker.com archives and make them accessible.

2.) Relaunch the site under the stewardship of former editors, new writers, and an entirely membership-funded model.

Here’s the video:

Click here to back this project.